This sector posted the best ever monthly performance in November; should you invest?

Updated : December 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST

The Nifty Metal index jumped over 25 percent during the month, posting its best-ever monthly gain.
The gain in the index was mainly led by steel stocks with Tata Steel and SAIL surging over 40 percent each during the month led by a rise in prices.
Among other stocks, Hindalco, JSPL, NALCO, Hind Copper, and JSW Steel also rose between 14 percent and 32 percent in November.
