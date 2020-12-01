Market This sector posted the best ever monthly performance in November; should you invest? Updated : December 01, 2020 01:00 PM IST The Nifty Metal index jumped over 25 percent during the month, posting its best-ever monthly gain. The gain in the index was mainly led by steel stocks with Tata Steel and SAIL surging over 40 percent each during the month led by a rise in prices. Among other stocks, Hindalco, JSPL, NALCO, Hind Copper, and JSW Steel also rose between 14 percent and 32 percent in November. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.