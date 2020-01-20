This non-life insurance player's shares could fall 20% in the next 12 months
Updated : January 20, 2020 12:49 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General shares have returned more than 60 percent in the last one year, while so far this year the stock has remained flat.
ICICI Lombard on Friday posted a 23 percent year-on-year rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 294.11 crore.
HDFC Securities has maintained 'sell' rating on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd reducing its target price to Rs 1,126 per share.
