Market
This Nifty50 stock surged 78% in last one year despite poor earnings, global headwinds
Updated : July 18, 2019 02:41 PM IST
United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) this year has taken the longest leap despite poor earnings and global macro cues. The stock has performed unbelievably well with about 31 percent returns already this year.
In terms of valuations as well, UPL trades at an inexpensive P/E of 22.19x, cheaper than its peers.
Despite all the pessimism around the company, the stock continues to gather its momentum and remains to be the best-performing Nifty50 stock in last one year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more