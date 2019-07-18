#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
This Nifty50 stock surged 78% in last one year despite poor earnings, global headwinds

Updated : July 18, 2019 02:41 PM IST

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) this year has taken the longest leap despite poor earnings and global macro cues. The stock has performed unbelievably well with about 31 percent returns already this year.
In terms of valuations as well, UPL trades at an inexpensive P/E of 22.19x, cheaper than its peers.
Despite all the pessimism around the company, the stock continues to gather its momentum and remains to be the best-performing Nifty50 stock in last one year.
