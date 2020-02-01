Market

This Nifty50 sectoral index climbed over 12% in January

Updated : February 01, 2020 11:49 AM IST

This year, Nifty Realty stood as the best-performing index in January amid high expectations of reforms soothing the pain in the sector.

Nifty Realty jumped 12.23 percent last month followed by Nifty FMCG (+3.11 percent) and Nifty IT (+2.77 percent).