This Nifty50 sectoral index climbed over 12% in January

Updated : February 01, 2020 11:49 AM IST

This year, Nifty Realty stood as the best-performing index in January amid high expectations of reforms soothing the pain in the sector.
Nifty Realty jumped 12.23 percent last month followed by Nifty FMCG (+3.11 percent) and Nifty IT (+2.77 percent).
Nifty Metal was the worst-performing index last month, plunged 8.94 percent due to the escalating concerns between the US and China, and coronavirus outbreak.
