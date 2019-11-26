Market

This Nifty index rises 22%, becomes this year's best performer

Updated : November 26, 2019 12:58 PM IST

The 50-share NSE index this year has surged 10 percent to date and touched its lifetime high on Tuesday by crossing 12,100 mark.

The finance index this year saw a 22 percent move followed by Nifty Realty that rose 19 percent.