This Nifty index rises 22%, becomes this year's best performer
Updated : November 26, 2019 12:58 PM IST
The 50-share NSE index this year has surged 10 percent to date and touched its lifetime high on Tuesday by crossing 12,100 mark.
The finance index this year saw a 22 percent move followed by Nifty Realty that rose 19 percent.
Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank jumped up to 42 percent gains this year.
