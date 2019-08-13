#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
This Nifty index has jumped 60% in three years and 308% in 10 years

Updated : August 13, 2019 01:44 PM IST

Amongst NSE sectoral indices, one index that has delivered the highest returns amongst all its peers is Nifty Finance or Financial Services.
The index in last three years has given 60.50 percent returns. In 5 years, the index jumped to 99.14 percent and in 10 years, it reached to 308.18 percent.
