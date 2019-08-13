This Nifty index has jumped 60% in three years and 308% in 10 years

If you're looking for a long-term bet then the Nifty Finance index is for you as it has delivered the highest returns amongst all its peers in the last 10 years.

In the last three years, Nifty Finance has risen 60.50 percent while in 5 years, the index jumped to 99.14 percent and in 10 years, it gave returns of 308.18 percent.

Another sectoral index that rose alongside Nifty Finance is the Nifty FMCG, which saw 342 percent gains in the last 10 years and about 29 percent returns in the last 3 years.

The top gainers of the Nifty Finance index are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M Financial, Indiabulls Ventures and Cholamandalam Investment. In 10 years, these stocks have risen more than 500 percent.

Bajaj Finance has rallied 16,246 percent in 10 years and 1,400 percent in last 5 years. In the June quarter of this fiscal year, the company reported an increase in consolidated net profit of 43 percent year-on-year (YoY). Net interest income (NII) during the quarter surged 43 percent YoY due to increase in loan book size.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv jumped 2,480 percent in the last 10 years and 700 percent in the last 5 years. The company reported a 2 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 845.30 crore.

Bajaj Finserv's assets under management (AUM) jumped 41 percent YoY to Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

HDFC rose 355 percent in 10 years and 88 percent in the last 5 years while M&M Financial Services rose 590 percent in the last 10 years and 22 percent in 5 years.