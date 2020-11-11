This NBFC jumped 33% in just 8 sessions. Did you miss the rally?

Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped over 33 percent in just 8 sessions. It has outperformed its sectoral index Nifty Finance, which rose 19 percent in this time and benchmark Nifty, up 9.5 percent in 8 sessions.

The sentiment was lifted after the NFBC in its half-yearly statement said that it was cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.

"The last six months have been the most challenging in recent memory for society, individuals and corporates alike. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Government of India, on 25 March 2020 announced a nationwide lockdown. As the country opens gradually, the economic activity has started gaining momentum in Q2 FY21 as evidenced by various high-frequency indicators. I am cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year," chairman Sanjiv Bajaj told shareholders in a BSE filing.

He added, "under these testing times, your Company has focused on managing risk with a calibrated approach to growth while maintaining strong liquidity, preserving capital, reducing operating expenses, augmenting collection capacity, initiating a business transformation exercise and ensuring the safety of its employees."

The filing stated that Assets under management grew by 1 percent to Rs 137,090 crore as of 30 September 2020 from Rs 135,533 crore as of 30 September 2019. Net interest income for H1 FY21 was up by 8 percent to Rs 8,317 crore from Rs 7,694 crore in H1 FY20, it added.

However, profit after tax reduced for H1 FY21, at Rs 1,927 crore as against Rs 2,702 crore in H1 FY20. Gross NPA and Net NPA, as of 30 September 2020 stood at 1.03 percent and 0.37 percent respectively, as against 1.61 percent and 0.65 percent as of 30 September 2019.

The company further stated that the customer franchise grew by 14 percent to 44.1 million as of 30 September 2020 from 38.7 million as of 30 September 2019 despite the lockdown.

It also noted that the company has the highest credit rating of AAA/Stable from CRISIL, ICRA, CARE and India Ratings for its long-term debt programme and A1+ from CRISIL, ICRA and India Ratings for its short-term debt programme.

The company remains focused on profitability overgrowth. It has identified three key priorities for the second half - controlling credit cost, preparing ‘back to growth’ business plans and completing its business transformation exercise while continuing to maintain a strong capital adequacy ratio as well as healthy liquidity, it said.