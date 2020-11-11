  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as renewed lockdowns counter COVID-19 vaccine hopes
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Market Stocks
Finance

This NBFC jumped 33% in just 8 sessions. Did you miss the rally?

Updated : November 11, 2020 02:33 PM IST

The sentiment was lifted after the NFBC in its half-yearly statement said that it was cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.
Net interest income for H1 FY21 was up by 8 percent to Rs 8,317 crore from Rs 7,694 crore in H1 FY20, it added.
However, profit after tax reduced for H1 FY21, at Rs 1,927 crore as against Rs 2,702 crore in H1 FY20.
This NBFC jumped 33% in just 8 sessions. Did you miss the rally?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends nearly 1% higher each, Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain most

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends nearly 1% higher each, Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain most

Apple introduces the next generation of Mac with M1 chip: Here's all you need to know

Apple introduces the next generation of Mac with M1 chip: Here's all you need to know

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement