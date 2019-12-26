This multibagger midcap stock could rise 27% in the long-term
Updated : December 26, 2019 02:40 PM IST
The stock has returned a modest 4 percent so far this year, under-performing the Sensex by 14.5 percent.
ICICI Securities maintains a 'Buy' rating on Balkrishna Industries with a price target of Rs 1,220 per share in the long-term.
The tyre-maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 294.31 crore in Q2FY20 against Rs 210.30 crore in the same period last year.
