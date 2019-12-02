This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns
Updated : December 02, 2019 02:56 PM IST
One midcap realty player that continued to maintain its momentum in terms of sales growth and comfortable valuations is Brigade Enterprises.
It is the only player in the realty midcap and large-cap space that has delivered nearly 56 percent return in the last one year. This year, the stock rallied over 40 percent.
In terms of valuations, the company is trading currently at 21.36x which is lower than the industry P/E of 27.12x.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more