This mid-cap stock scaled new peaks 13 times last month

A mid-cap stock that touched new peaks 13 times last month is Bata India. The largest footwear manufacturer and retailer in India has given handsome returns in the last few years. The stock has continued to soar high despite demand slowdown in the consumption space. This has been possible owing to the strategic initiatives adopted by the company to boost sales.

During the July-August period, Bata’s stock price has rallied nearly 18 percent while on year-to-date basis, the stock surged 37 percent. And in the last 10 years, the stock has given a whopping 1,765.85 percent returns.

Meanwhile, in the June quarter, the company net sales rose by 10.62 percent YoY to Rs 882.76 crore as against Rs 798 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit excluding other income surged 84.65 percent YoY to Rs 243.31 crore, while consolidated net profit jumped 22.52 percent YoY to Rs 100.97 crore. The company’s cashflow from operating activities remains robust at 115.31 percent YoY at Rs 345.07 crore as of March 31, 2019.

A report by Nirmal Bang on the stock states that Bata India CEO Sandeep Kataria has outlined initiatives like focusing on urban middle and urban mass market. Focus on Tier-3 and Tier-4 markets and catering to the needs of a nuclear family are intelligent moves.