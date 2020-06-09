Market
This mid-cap stock outperforms Nifty Pharma index, jumps 83% since March lows
Rising expectations for a vaccine to cure the disease has brought the pharma sector back in demand, and one stock that has benefitted the most is AstraZeneca Pharma.
The stock has jumped 83 percent since its March lows and about 12 percent in the last 7 trading sessions, outperforming even the pharma index.
AstraZeneca is a swedish-British pharmaceutical company that has recently started to manufacture a Covid vaccine in association with the Oxford University.