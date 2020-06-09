This mid-cap stock outperforms Nifty Pharma index, jumps 83% since March lows

Needless to say that the pharma index has been the only one that has surged the most among peers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Rising expectations for a coronavirus vaccine has brought the sector in demand and one stock that has benefitted the most is AstraZeneca Pharma.

The stock has jumped 83 percent since its March lows and about 12 percent in the last 7 trading sessions, outperforming even the pharma index. In comparison, the Nifty Pharma index has rallied 65 percent since March lows and about 27 percent this year (YTD).

AstraZeneca Ltd (the parent company) is a Swedish-British pharmaceutical company that recently started work on a COVID-19 vaccine in association with Oxford University.

AstraZeneca's Indian arm -- which is listed on the exchanges -- has been continuously surging as its parent company announced that they are set to "roll out" a vaccine candidate by September or October, with production for 2 million doses underway.

Valued at $140 billion, AstraZeneca is the largest drugmaker in the UK and is now looking to merge with Gilead Sciences. The company contacted Gilead last month, but its US rival was not interested in combining with another big pharmaceuticals company, a Bloomberg report said.

In terms of earnings, the company's March quarter results remain lacklustre with revenue from operations rising only 2.41 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 195 crore from Rs 190 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit declined 2.54 percent YoY to Rs 9.5 crore as compared to Rs 9.8 crore last year due to increase in total expenses.