It's a no brainer that the pharmaceuticals and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are the best play for the equity investors this year. In fact, weak sentiment in the capital market also has become inefficient to bring down stocks like Laurus Labs to its knees. In the last four months, the stock has reported a whopping 217 percent growth.

Thus, an investor with Rs 1,00,000 would have received over 2x returns (Rs 3,17,000) on the stock if invested in April.

Valuation Picture

The company's valuations and earnings are extremely comfortable and strong. As per the Screener's data, the stock is trading at a price-to-equity (P/E) of 27x with return on equity (RoE) of 15.42 percent. The current market capitalisation of the company is about Rs 11,000 crore.

As on June 30, 2020, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 4.15 percent stake in the company and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) held 16.06 percent while promoters held 32.13 percent stake in the company.

Q1FY21 Earnings

In terms of earnings, the mid-cap pharma company reported a strong set of June quarter results. The net profit rose over 11 times to Rs 172 crore as against Rs 15 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Revenue from operations jumped 77 percent YoY to Rs 974 crore as compared to Rs 551 crore for the same quarter last year.

The formulations business continued to grow at a higher rate mainly led by higher (Low and Middle Income Countries) LMIC business. The revenue contribution from the formulations division has grown to 36 percent. Custom synthesis business has maintained its growth trajectory with strong contribution from all the divisional segments, said Satyanarayana Chava, founder and chief executive officer of Laurus Labs.

Brokerages' View

Motilal Oswal remained bullish on the stock with target price placed at Rs 1,215.

It said the company has shown a strong improvement in performance, with PAT doubling to Rs 2.5 billion in FY20. "We expect 2.7x FY20 earnings for FY21, primarily led by a doubling of formulation sales, 30 percent YoY growth in each API and CDMO segment supported with 780 bps margin expansion," the report added.

Mirroring the same view, Bank of Baroda Capital report said, "We retain our investment thesis on Laurus following a consistent increase in EBITDA share from high-margin businesses (synthesis, formulations, other APIs ex-ARV) and sharp turnaround in return ratios, which could rerate the stock in coming years."

It raised the target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 630 earlier.

