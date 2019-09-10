This micro-cap stock has gained 70% in the last 3 days; over 66% in a month

Shankara Building Products Ltd (SBPL) stock price has gained nearly 70 percent in the last three days. In the last one month, the stock has surged over 66 percent although the stock remains negative so far this year, having corrected by 16.5 percent.

The micro-cap stock's gains have come despite India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) downgrading the company's Long-Term Issuer Rating to â€˜IND A-â€™ from â€˜IND Aâ€™ with a stable outlook.

Shankara Building Products shares quoted at Rs 438.50 apiece on NSE on Monday, settling 19.32 percent up, well over ICICI Direct Research's long-term target price of Rs 325 as per an August 20 research report.

"Currently, Shankara is in a correction mode with the company consciously divesting its volatile margin processing business and increasing its focus on the high growth retail business. We believe the company is steadily aligning its business towards its core competency that would benefit it in the long term. The debt reduced by Rs 49.6 crore QoQ to Rs 318.2 crore in Q1FY20 mainly through the proceeds of asset sales... we have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325/share. We value its retail business at Rs 304/share (7x FY20E EV/EBIT)," the report said.

On April 5, 2017, SBPL was listed at Rs 555.05 on the NSE. The initial public offer comprised of Rs 350-crore and received a high response with investors bidding for almost 22 times the issue size, according to an ET report.