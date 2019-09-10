Market
This micro-cap stock has gained 70% in the last 3 days; over 66% in a month
Updated : September 10, 2019 03:21 PM IST
In the last one month, the stock has surged over 66 percent although the stock remains negative so far this year, having corrected by 16.5 percent.
SBPL listed at Rs 555.05 on NSE in April 5, 2017.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more