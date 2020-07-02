  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This manufacturing company more than doubled investor wealth in the last year

Updated : July 02, 2020 01:58 PM IST

The stock has risen as much a 153% in the last year and nearly 50% in 2020 till date.
In the March quarter, the company's net profit jumped 66.84% to Rs 27.6 crore.
Brokerages also expect double-digit returns, especially after this March quarter earnings.
This manufacturing company more than doubled investor wealth in the last year

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

GST collection: Relief in June as collection hits Rs 90,000 crore; first quarter reading at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

GST collection: Relief in June as collection hits Rs 90,000 crore; first quarter reading at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Discoms' outstanding dues to power generation, transmission companies to rise to 1.25 lakh cr in May: Report

Discoms' outstanding dues to power generation, transmission companies to rise to 1.25 lakh cr in May: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement