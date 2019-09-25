This liquor stock could rise 21% in the next 12 months, says ICICI Direct Research
Updated : September 25, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Radico Khaitan shares slipped over 3 percent intra-day to Rs 316 per share on Wednesday.
So far this year, Radico Khaitan has corrected by more than 20 percent, while the one-year return is negative by 11 percent.
In the last 10 years, Radico Khaitan has returned over 180 percent to its shareholders.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more