This largecap IT stock could rise over 21% in the long-term

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) shares have under-performed in 2019, falling by 3 percent, lagging behind the sector benchmark Nifty IT, which has gained almost 9 percent.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal, however, are not perturbed with LTI shares recent performance and instead see it as an opportune time to enter the stock. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro Infotech, with a price target of Rs 2,030 in the long-term.

The target price is more than 21 percent from Thursday's closing price of LTI shares, which were up 1.33 percent, quoting at Rs 1,671 apiece on NSE.

On a three-year basis, LTI has returned over 146 percent and remains confident of acceleration in revenue growth in the remaining quarters of the current fiscal due to large deals in the pipeline and improved employee efficiency.

"Weakness in key accounts in conjunction with concerns around an immediate integration with Mindtree has led to 29 percent correction of the multiple from its peak over the last 12-15 months. As these concerns are now largely behind, we expect a re-rating of 9 percent to 19x one-year-forward P/E. Our target price of Rs 2,030 implies a multiple at a 15 percent discount to the industry leader (TCS). Maintain Buy," analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a research report on December 11.

The report mentioned that the company's "large/overall deal pipeline is stronger than a year ago by 20 percent/42 percent."

The company is also expected to benefit from the "reskilling of 50 percent of the workforce," completed over the last year. It led to 33 percent higher fulfilment, says the report.

LTI on October 17 reported 10 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 360.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Its revenue, however, was up 10.3 percent to Rs 2,570.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,331.2 crore in the year-ago period.