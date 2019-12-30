This largecap cement stock could rise 24% in next 12 months to Rs 5,050 per share
Updated : December 30, 2019 02:16 PM IST
So far this year, UltraTech Cement stock has returned 1.2 percent, while the 10-year return on the stock is almost 350 percent.
The largecap cement stock traded at Rs 4060 per share on BSE at 11.07 am.
UltraTech Cement reported an over 72 percent jump in its second quarter standalone net profit at Rs 639 crore against Rs 371 crore in the same period last year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more