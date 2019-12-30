#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
This largecap cement stock could rise 24% in next 12 months to Rs 5,050 per share

Updated : December 30, 2019 02:16 PM IST

So far this year, UltraTech Cement stock has returned 1.2 percent, while the 10-year return on the stock is almost 350 percent.
The largecap cement stock traded at Rs 4060 per share on BSE at 11.07 am.
UltraTech Cement reported an over 72 percent jump in its second quarter standalone net profit at Rs 639 crore against Rs 371 crore in the same period last year.
