This is the only stock in 2019 to surge over 50% in its first month of listing
Updated : November 13, 2019 03:17 PM IST
If IRCTC was to compared with Avenue Supermarts, the latter rose only 16 percent in the first month of its listing while the former jumped over 52 percent.
Even in its first trading session on October 14, 2019, IRCTC was listed with an opening price of Rs 626 per share.
