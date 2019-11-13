#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This is the only stock in 2019 to surge over 50% in its first month of listing

Updated : November 13, 2019 03:17 PM IST

If IRCTC was to compared with Avenue Supermarts, the latter rose only 16 percent in the first month of its listing while the former jumped over 52 percent.
Even in its first trading session on October 14, 2019, IRCTC was listed with an opening price of Rs 626 per share.
This is the only stock in 2019 to surge over 50% in its first month of listing
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV