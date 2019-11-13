This is the only stock in 2019 to surge over 50% in its first month of listing

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been the only listed company in 2019 that climbed 52.5 percent in the first month. The stock continues to win the hearts’ of investors and touch record highs every consecutive trading session.

In fact, if IRCTC was to compared with Avenue Supermarts, the latter rose only 16 percent in the first month of its listing while the former jumped over 52 percent.

At 1:27 pm, the stock was trading 3.89 percent higher to Rs 969.20 per share on the NSE, while in intraday, the shares surged 5.14 percent at Rs 980.90. The stock is only 3 percent away now to touch Rs 1,000 per share.

Even in its first trading session on October 14, 2019, IRCTC was listed with an opening price of Rs 626 per share. The stock ended at Rs 727.75 on the NSE and made a gain of over 16 percent. Since then, the stock has known no bounds and continues to gain, more than any of its peers in the first month.

Among IRCTC’s peers this year, in the first month, the shares of IndiaMART InterMESH fell 6 percent, Metropolis Healthcare fell 3 percent and Polycab slipped 8 percent. Only Neogen Chemicals reported a surge of 16 percent in one month.