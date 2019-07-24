Market
This is the only Nifty50 stock that gave double-digit returns in 1 month
Updated : July 24, 2019 02:14 PM IST
Zee Entertainment is the only Nifty50 stock that rose in double-digits this month
On Tuesday, the media giant reported strong set of earnings for the June quarter
Most brokerages are bullish on the stock given inexpensive valuations and good set of earnings.
