This green Adani company is beating hands down its environmental-unfriendly peers on the stock market

Conglomerate Adani Group has businesses such as coal mining, power, and logistics that environment activists would frown upon. So how would they receive news of the renewable energy company beating these businesses in stock market performance?

Adani Green Energy was the best performing stock in the list of energy peers in 2019. It was the highest performer just in its niche industry, but also among all the sister companies in Adani Group in terms of annual share appreciation.

The stock jumped 296 percent last year and has continued its rally this year. It rose more than 44 percent in the last right trading sessions.

The performance of sister companies such as Adani Transmission (+66 percent) and Adani Gas (+61 percent) in the past year pales in comparison.

The 5,290 MW Adani Green Energy produces clean energy via wind and solar power generator. The company recently has been showing a steady progress in terms of steady profits as most of its power sales in long-term contracts are with low-risk buyers such as NTPC and Solar Energy Corporation (SEC).

Adani Green Energy has 62 percent of the operational and under-construction capacity tied up with NTPC and SEC, market research company India Ratings said in a report. “The balance of 38 percent of the capacity is tied up to moderate-to-high credit risk counterparties such as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, Karnataka State Electricity Board and others,” it said

Overall, the stock has delivered strong returns last year, with earnings soaring more than three-fold. Sales in the second quarter increased 386 percent to Rs 238.69 crore from Rs 49.12 crore a year ago. Net profit rose 323 percent to Rs 38.19 crore compared with a loss of Rs 17.12 crore a year ago.

Investors have cheered the company’s decision to lessen the risk of its green portfolio projects by creating special purpose vehicles and potentially cutting the exposure to debt. With the onset of BS-VI vehicles, the stock is expected to jump even higher thanks to the increase in the demand for clean energy.