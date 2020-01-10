Market
This green Adani company is beating hands down its environmental-unfriendly peers on the stock market
Updated : January 10, 2020 01:48 PM IST
Adani Green Energy was the best performing stock in the list of energy peers in 2019.
The stock jumped 296 percent last year and has continued its rally this year. It rose more than 44 percent in the last right trading sessions.
Gross debt was at Rs 13,015 crore (excluding inter-corporate deposit and IND AS adjustment) and net debt at Rs 10,966 crore as on September.
