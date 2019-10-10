This FMCG stock has returned 28 percent in the last one year despite slowdown
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:26 PM IST
HUL shares have gained almost 8 percent year-to-date, while the one month return on the FMCG major is also over 7 percent.
In the last one year, HUL shares have gained over 28 percent while the 10 year return on the FMCG major is 585 percent.
HUL reported an in-line performance on most parameters for the quarter ended June 30.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more