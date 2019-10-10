This FMCG stock has returned 28 percent in the last one year despite slowdown

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) remains a favourable bet in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector among investors given its track record of consistent growth irrespective of the slowdown. What will further add to its reputation, HUL shares have gained almost 8 percent year-to-date, while the one month return on the FMCG major is also over 7 percent.

In the last one year, HUL shares have gained over 28 percent. The 10-year return on the FMCG major is 585 percent, while the Sensex returns during the same period remains a little over 127 percent.

ICICI Direct Research

Most brokerages remain positive on the stock. In a research report on Wednesday, ICICI Direct Research said, "It expects HUL to post 6.7 percent year-on-year sales growth mainly driven by 5 percent volume growth on the back of strong growth in-home care segment benefiting from premiumisation trend and from foods and refreshment segment, as new launches are supporting growth."

Corporate tax reduction too will benefit HUL in raising net profit in the second quarter ended in September, the report added.

"We expect HUL to witness an operating margin expansion of 76 bps to 22.6 percent due to Ind-AS accounting adjustment. We expect net profit to grow 10.6 percent to YoY to Rs 1,687.2 crore driven by a reduction in tax rates."

Centrum Institutional Research

Centrum Institutional Research has "add" rating on HUL at a target price of Rs 1,770 per share.

"We estimate 5.2 percent YoY revenue growth supported by 4.3 percent volume and 1.0 percent product and price mix change. There will be a base effect as last year volume growth was higher at 10 percent due to GST implementation benefits. We reckon raw material prices are benign (lower PFAD and LAB prices), but believe competitive intensity would warrant higher ad spends and increased promotion intensity in modern trade and e-commerce channels as these channels’ contributions are rising. HUL has already taken a significant price cut in its key categories such as soaps and detergents and select personal care brands. However, slowing rural growth may be a cause of concern as highlighted by management in the last conference call," the brokerage firm said in a report on Friday.

Centrum expects HUL's EBITDA margin at 24.3 percent, which is a rise of 244 bps on a YoY basis as the company will benefit from benign raw material prices as well as supply chain cost efficiency programs.

"Given benign raw material prices as well as supply chain cost efficiency programs, we expect EBITDA margin of 24.3 percent (up 244bps YoY). The company has raised prices by 1-2 percent for a few products. We expect disruptive competition from regional players to cap volume growth. The lower tax rate of 25.2 percent compared to 29 percent last year could expand PAT. We expect adjusted net profit growth of 15.7 percent," the report added.

Prabhudas Lilladher

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has "accumulate" rating on HUL at a target price of Rs 1,967 per share.

HUL reported an in-line performance on most parameters for the quarter ended June 30. Its first-quarter earnings for the current fiscal stood at Rs 10,114 crore, while profit came in at Rs 1,755 crore. The revenue was a percent lower than CNBCTV18 estimate of Rs 10,225 crore, but profit was more than 1.5 percent of the estimated Rs 1728 crore.

HUL shares quoted at Rs 1980.90 on the NSE Nifty50, up 1.69 percent on Thursday at 1.40 pm. The stock opened at Rs 1948 and touched the day's high at Rs 1982.50. It touched the day's low at Rs 935.60.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 traded at 11,228, down 0.75 percent.