This fashion retailer offered returns of over 500% in the past decade
Updated : December 27, 2019 02:52 PM IST
After a long lull period in the early 2000s, retail fashion brands with private labels have seen higher footfalls.
Like, the gross sales in the last decade have risen 237 percent (March 31, 2009-March 31, 2019).
This decade, the share price of Trent has climbed 516 percent to the current market price.
