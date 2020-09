When the market plunged heavily at the start of 2020, no one could've predicted what was coming next. However, those who invested in the battered market earned large sums of money over the following six months. But, there seems to be more opportunities for investors to pocket some gains. Dixon Technologies is expected to deliver an upside of 133 percent (in bull case scenario), Yes Securities says. The brokerage expects the stock to even touch Rs 11,000 levels.

At 2.18 pm on September 22, the stock traded 2.41 percent lower to Rs 8,686.45 per share on the NSE.

This year, the stock has jumped about 146 percent to current market levels. It means that if you would has invested Rs 1,00,000 in Dixon Tech at the beginning of the year then, your total investment value on the stock would've been Rs 2,46,000 as of today.

Dixon Technologies falls under the consumption category and is a consumer durable market player. It is the market leader in LED lights, semi-automatic washing machines and LED TVs. It's current client base includes big names such as Phillips, Panasonic, Samsung and Xiaomi. The largest market share of the company lies in mobiles and TV segment.

Fundamentally, Dixon has reported a strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 30 percent/47 percent/56 percent over FY15‐20. However, valuation-wise, the stock P/E (price-to-earnings) is expensive at 104x with RoE (return-to-equity) of 26.25 percent, as per Screener's data.

Reasons for its growth in near-to-medium term

Yes Securities believes that industry tailwinds are favourable given the government's recent Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, which will incentivise electronics manufacturing.

Since the company drives majority of its revenue from the mobile vertical, the production-linked scheme (PLI) introduced by the government for domestic manufacturing will help generate revenues for the company.

The brokerage explained that companies that make mobile phones which sell for Rs 15,000 or more will get an incentive of up to 6 percent on incremental sales. Dixon has made two applications in the domestic players category for mobile phones.

"Since ~75 percent of the mobile phones sold in India are under Rs 15,000, these provide a huge scope for the company to ramp up over the next five years," said the report.

Moreover, the size of the smartphone market in India is at 180 million units annually, Dixon is targeting a capacity of ~45 million units, which will be about 25 percent of this demand. The company already has a capacity of 11 million, which can be ramped up to 45 million if licenses are approved, Yes Securities says.

What will drive sustainability?

high hurdle rate for new projects at 25‐30 percent will ensure solid return ratios.

Considering the above factors, the stock has a potential of delivering 113 percent returns in the next 3.5 years.