Shares of IDBI Bank have surged over 56 percent in the last 3 sessions after the bank posted a profit after 13 straight quarters of net losses. In Q4FY20, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore as against a net loss of Rs 4,918 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The lender has risen as much as 56.3 percent in 3 sessions from Rs 20.40 per share on May 29 to Rs 31.90 today.

The bank stock was up 10 percent in trade today as well with a market capitalisation of over Rs 33,000 crore, surpassing IndusInd Bank's m-cap, which is at Rs 30,613 crore.

The profit in Q4 came as net interest income of the bank rose while provisions declined.

The improvement in NII, which is the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid out to depositors, improved significantly. This was driven mainly by a steep fall in interest expenses as a big chunk of high cost deposits may have either matured or been withdrawn. The figure also benefited from a tax reversal which is estimated between Rs 300-340 crore.

A quarter on quarter comparison

For Q4, the asset quality of the bank improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) falling to Rs 47,272.37 crore from Rs 49,502.68 crore. GNPA ratio declined to 27.53 percent as against 28.72 percent sequentially. Net NPA ratio also fell to 4.19 percent from 5.25 percent.

Meanwhile, slippages fell to Rs 727 crore from Rs 2113 crore, down 65.6 percent.

The bank, which is under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, said it has achieved all PCA parameters for exit except return on asset.

IDBI Bank CEO Rakesh Sharma also announced that the IDBI Federal Life deal is expected to be closed by September while the approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) will be taken only after the deal is finalised.