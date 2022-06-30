Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket Newsstocks News

This bank hikes base rate by 25 bps effective from July 1. Check latest rates here

This bank hikes base rate by 25 bps effective from July 1. Check latest rates here

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Mini

As per the regulatory filing, the base rate will be at 8.75 percent from the current 8.50 percent.

This bank hikes base rate by 25 bps effective from July 1. Check latest rates here
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday has revised the base rate by 25 basis points (bps) across tenors with effect from July 1, 2022.
As per the regulatory filing, the base rate will be at 8.75 percent from the current 8.50 percent.
The bank has hiked the MCLR for an overnight loan from 6.75 percent to 6.90 percent whereas the MCLR for a one-month loan now stands at 6.95 percent.
Also Read:
MCLR for three-month, six-month, and one-year loans stand at 7.05 percent, 7.25 percent, and 7.55 percent, respectively. The lending rate for three-year loans, however, stands at 7.85 percent.
Prior to this hike, MCLR rates stood at 6.75 percent (overnight), 6.80 percent (one month), 6.90 percent (three months), 7.10 percent (six months), 7.40 percent (one year), and 7.70 percent (three years).
However, there is no change in Repo Linked Loan Rate (RLLR).
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Bharti Airtel defers Rs 3,000 crore FY18, FY19 AGR dues for 4 years

Next Article

Reliance Brands announces foray into food and beverage retail with Pret A Manger

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More