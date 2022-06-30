This bank hikes base rate by 25 bps effective from July 1. Check latest rates here

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday has revised the base rate by 25 basis points (bps) across tenors with effect from July 1, 2022.

As per the regulatory filing, the base rate will be at 8.75 percent from the current 8.50 percent.

The bank has hiked the MCLR for an overnight loan from 6.75 percent to 6.90 percent whereas the MCLR for a one-month loan now stands at 6.95 percent.

MCLR for three-month, six-month, and one-year loans stand at 7.05 percent, 7.25 percent, and 7.55 percent, respectively. The lending rate for three-year loans, however, stands at 7.85 percent.

Prior to this hike, MCLR rates stood at 6.75 percent (overnight), 6.80 percent (one month), 6.90 percent (three months), 7.10 percent (six months), 7.40 percent (one year), and 7.70 percent (three years).

However, there is no change in Repo Linked Loan Rate (RLLR).