This analyst thinks QSR stocks are at risk — here are the reasons

While the QSR segment in India has experienced remarkable growth in the past, it now faces a host of challenges that demand careful consideration. The allure of high revenue and EBITDA projections must be weighed against the realities of slowing growth, margin pressure from rising costs, and the encroachment of unorganized competitors.

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 31, 2023 12:54:02 PM IST (Published)

Kunal Vora from BNP Paribas India shared insights into the challenges facing the quick-service restaurant (QSR) segment in India. The QSR industry, once hailed as a lucrative investment, is currently navigating a turbulent landscape. Vora analysed the hurdles that QSR stocks are facing due to elevated revenue and EBITDA projections.

QSR stocks have long been favoured by investors, primarily due to their promising revenue and EBITDA projections. However, Kunal Vora's warning highlighted a significant concern: these projections may be unsustainable. The meteoric rise of the QSR sector has increased competition, and new entrants, making it increasingly challenging for established players to maintain their growth trajectories.
“We have been cautious on the space for a few quarters now and the reason has been both on revenue front as well as on margin front, there has been a disappointment,” he told CNBC-TV18.
Vora's cautionary stance on the QSR segment is rooted in the ongoing slowdown in revenue growth. Once characterised by rapid expansion and soaring profits, QSRs are now encountering headwinds that are impacting their revenue streams. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, economic uncertainties, and market saturation have contributed to this deceleration in growth.
The challenges that QSRs are facing are not limited to slowing revenue growth. Rising operational costs, particularly rental and employee expenses, are squeezing their profit margins. Rental costs, in particular, have skyrocketed in prime locations, eating into the already thin margins of QSR operators. Simultaneously, increasing employee costs, driven by rising minimum wages and employee benefits, are further eroding profits.
“We have a cautious view on the sector and we cover only one stock and on that, we have a hold rating with the expectation of a decline over the next one year in terms of stock price performance,” he mentioned.
One specific area where organised QSR players are feeling the heat is the pizza segment. Unorganised and local vendors are proving to be formidable competition, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This unorganised competition poses a significant threat to the dominance of QSR giants.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 falls to the day's low, Nifty Bank slips below 44,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 falls to the day's low, Nifty Bank slips below 44,000

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Expert identifies promising stock picks for today's trading: SPARC and Coforge

Expert identifies promising stock picks for today's trading: SPARC and Coforge

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

European indices trade mixed as investors await economic data

European indices trade mixed as investors await economic data

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of deficient monsoon

Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of deficient monsoon

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

