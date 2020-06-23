Market This AMC stock has 32% upside in two years, says report citing huge structural opportunity Updated : June 23, 2020 05:42 PM IST Reliance Research believes that the AMC business will provide huge structural opportunity in the future. Unique business model, strong balance sheet with no legacy issues, HDFC AMC is a favourable stock for the investors looking for a safe play, it added. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply