  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

This AMC stock has 32% upside in two years, says report citing huge structural opportunity

Updated : June 23, 2020 05:42 PM IST

Reliance Research believes that the AMC business will provide huge structural opportunity in the future.
Unique business model, strong balance sheet with no legacy issues, HDFC AMC is a favourable stock for the investors looking for a safe play, it added.
This AMC stock has 32% upside in two years, says report citing huge structural opportunity

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ministry of AYUSH asks Patanjali to prove COVID-19 treatment claims; 7 Pakistani cricketers test positive

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ministry of AYUSH asks Patanjali to prove COVID-19 treatment claims; 7 Pakistani cricketers test positive

India to take up suspension of H1B, L1 visas with US

India to take up suspension of H1B, L1 visas with US

Sundar Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Sundar Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement