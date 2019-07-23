Agriculture
This agrochemical stock rose 10,000% in the last 10 years: Did you invest in it?
Updated : July 23, 2019 04:11 PM IST
PI Industries has delivered 10,809 percent return in the last 10 years.
The company has annually reported good set of numbers except in 2018.
In terms of valuations, PI Industries is on the expensive bar with comfortable returns and earnings.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more