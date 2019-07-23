This agrochemical stock rose 10,000% in the last 10 years: Did you invest in it?

One of the agrochemical stocks that has surpassed even UPL and Rallis India in terms of returns is PI Industries. This agrochem has delivered 10,809 percent return in the last 10 years. Suppose you invested Rs 100,000 in PI Industries 10 years back. It would have given you Rs 1,09,09,000 ( Rs 1 crore).

In terms of results, the company has annually reported good set of numbers except in 2018 where its earnings witnessed a downfall. However, it’s net profit has increased annually from Rs 243.25 crore in 2015 to Rs 407.70 crore in the financial year 2019. The revenue also saw a growth of 46 percent over the period of 4 years to Rs 2,840.90 crore in 2019.

In terms of valuations, PI Industries is on the expensive bar with comfortable returns and earnings. Its P/E ratio (price-to-earnings) stands at 36.95x with dividend yield of 0.23 percent. Return on equity (RoE) is stable at 20.83 percent, and debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.04x.

As per its shareholding pattern, the promoters of the company hold the maximum stake, about 51.38 percent while foreign investors hold 13.97 percent. Non-institutional investors and other domestic institutional investors carry 16.86 percent and 0.41 percent stake.

Said Antique Broking: “The domestic industry is likely to grow at mid-single digit YoY in Q1FY20 as sales have been pushed forward to Q2 on account of slower start of monsoon.”

”EBITDA margin is likely to improve led by price hikes taken in the recent past coupled with lower base effect. However, we expect export-driven players to be better-off than the domestic focused players,” it further added.