Sensex opens on a positive note, Nifty around 11,850
Oil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
Global gold prices jump over 2% as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
These two small-caps remain unaffected by coronavirus outbreak, surge up to 140% in a month

Updated : February 25, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Suven Life Sciences and Shilpa Medicare are the only two stocks from the pharma space that have continued to rally despite escalating deaths over coronavirus.
Since the beginning of February, the share price of Suven Life Sciences and Shilpa Medicare has climbed 141 percent and 93 percent respectively. 
Last week, ICRA revised its outlook on the Indian domestic pharma industry from stable to negative due to the escalating fears in China.
