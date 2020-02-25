Market
These two small-caps remain unaffected by coronavirus outbreak, surge up to 140% in a month
Suven Life Sciences and Shilpa Medicare are the only two stocks from the pharma space that have continued to rally despite escalating deaths over coronavirus.
Since the beginning of February, the share price of Suven Life Sciences and Shilpa Medicare has climbed 141 percent and 93 percent respectively.
Last week, ICRA revised its outlook on the Indian domestic pharma industry from stable to negative due to the escalating fears in China.