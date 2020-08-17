Market These nine stocks turned multibaggers in 2020. Did you miss the rally? Updated : August 17, 2020 03:17 PM IST 9 stocks in the BSE500 index have turned multi-baggers in 2020 despite the major COVID-19-led sell-off. Laurus Labs, which surged 190 percent in 2020, debuted on exchanges in 2016. Renewable energy companies Suzlon Energy and Adani Green also added around 120 percent each in this period. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply