These LIC policyholders can avail Rs 60 discount on shares in IPO

The government has set the price band for the initial public offering (IPO) of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 and may offer a discount of Rs 60 to policyholders. The insurance behemoth is likely to offer retail investors and employees a discount of Rs 45 on subscribing to its shares.

According to the draft papers of LIC filed with market regulator SEBI, up to 10 percent of the shares on offer will be reserved for eligible LIC policyholders under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.

The IPO is set to open on May 4 and close on May 9. It will open for anchor investors on May 2.

Policyholders who are looking to avail the Rs 60 discount while applying for the shares have to keep the following points in mind.

It is mandatory for all policyholders to have a Demat account to apply for shares of India’s largest insurer. They will also have to ensure that the PAN information is updated in the LIC system.

Policyholders who have not updated PAN details before February 28 this year will not be eligible to participate in the IPO under the portion reserved for policyholders, the draft papers said.

Those who have LIC policies but do not reside in India or NRI policyholders are not eligible to participate in the IPO under the Policyholder Reservation Portion. Only resident Indians can apply for shares under this category.

Policyholders with lapsed policies can also apply for shares in the LIC public offer under the Policyholder Reservation Portion. The insurance behemoth will allow all policies that have not exited the LIC records as a result of maturity, surrender, or the policyholder's death to apply for the shares.

Even those policyholders who have a joint account can participate in the IPO . However, only one of the two policyholders will be eligible to apply for the shares.

Group policies do not qualify for bidding under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.