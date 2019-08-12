These four stocks hit all-time highs after June quarter earnings

India's benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty50, suffered last month on the back of weak global cues, higher crude oil prices, concerns over the FPI surcharge and dismal corporate earnings. Despite the sombre mood, four stocks touched their all-time highs on Friday after reporting their first quarterly earnings.

Asian Paints touched its 52-week and all-time high level of Rs 1,581.90 per share on the NSE on Friday. In last one year, the companyâ€™s stock price surged 11 percent to current levels.

Indiaâ€™s largest decorative paints company reported an 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profits in June quarter. The revenue jumped to Rs 5,130.63 crore as against Rs 4,398.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Berger Paints touched its all-time high level of Rs 360.75 after announcing strong Q1 results. In last one year, the companyâ€™s share price rose 9.49 percent.

The company posted 31 percent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 164 crore in the June quarter. EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points at 17.8 percent from 16.1 percent in the previous year.

Fevicol manufacturer Pidilite Industries posted its Q1FY20 earnings touched its all-time level of Rs 1,358.65. The companyâ€™s share price jumped 20 percent to current levels in last one year.

The companyâ€™s revenue jumped 10 percent YoY to Rs 2,017 crore aided by higher volumes. Net profit rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 294 crore as against Rs 246 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit margin expanded 150 bps to 14.6 percent.

Nestle India on Friday hit Rs 12,268 on the NSE after the company reported over 10 percent increase in the net profit for the second quarter ended June, 2019.

Net sales of the company rose 11 percent at Rs 2,982.83 crore as against Rs 2,678.57 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from domestic sales was at Rs 2,835.37 crore, up 13 percent YoY.