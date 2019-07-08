These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

Over 300 stocks in the BSE500 index have delivered positive returns in the last ten years. Of these, 8 stocks have jumped over 10,000 percent in the given duration, which means, a Rs 1 lakh investment in these stocks would have turned to Rs 1 crore by now. In comparison, domestic equity benchmark Sensex has rallied over 150 percent since 2009.

These stocks include - Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Finance, Relaxo Footwears, Astra Poly Technik, PI Industries, Westlife Development, La Opala RG, and Symphony.

Avanti feeds surged the most in a 10-year period, up over 30,700 percent. The stock which traded around Rs 1.2 per share in July 2009, is currently trading around Rs 335 per share. So, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the company in 2009 would have become Rs 3 crore today.

For Q4, Avanti Feeds reported a revenue of Rs 858 crore, up 2.8 percent. Profit reported was Rs 76 crore down 11.4 percent Y-O-Y with the margin at 20.7 percent (contracting by 255 basis points Y-O-Y) due to a 6.2 percent increase in raw materials.

"Despite lowering volume assumption in feed segment to factor decline in the quarter, revenue and PAT is expected to grow at 14 percent and 20 percent CAGR over FY19-21. We roll forward to FY21, continue to value at 15 times considering healthy growth and return on equity and no debt, maintain a target of Rs 427 with a Buy rating," Geogit Securities said in a report.

Bajaj Finance was the next name on the list, up over 24,100 in 10 years. The stock which traded around Rs 14 per share in July 2009, is currently trading around Rs 3,530 per share. So, a Rs 1 lakh investment in the company in 2009 would have become Rs 2.4 crore today.

For Q4, the company reported a 57 percent jump in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,176 crore as against Rs 748 crore in a year ago period. Global brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Jefferies also increased their target price for the stock for a 12-month period.

"Going forward, Bajaj Finance remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable profitable growth driven by strong customer acquisition engine, increasing rural footprint with the diversified product offering, the rising contribution of fee income, superior asset quality with capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 21 percent," JM Financial said in a report.

Relaxo Footwears advanced over 18,460 percent in the last 10 years. From trading at Rs 2 per share in 2009 to Rs 447 per share in 2019, the stock would have turned a Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 1.8 crore till date.

With over 100 times rally, Astral Poly Technik has risen to Rs 1,289 from Rs 10 per share in 2009 (up 13,000 percent).

PI Industries, Westlife Development, and La Opala RG have been some of the other top wealth creators from the BSE500 index in last 10 years jumping 10,800 percent, 10,600 percent, and 10,500 percent, respectively.

Symphony also rose over 10,000 percent in the last 10 years from Rs 12 per share in 2009 to Rs 1,197 per share currently. Symphony is one of the largest players in the air cooler market with an organised market share of around 48 percent. In order to explore new opportunities in the industrial and residential cooling segment, the company has made acquisitions in different geographies including Mexico, China, and Australia.