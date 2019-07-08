These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?
Updated : July 08, 2019 01:32 PM IST
8 stocks have jumped over 10,000 percent in the given duration, which means, a Rs 1 lakh investment in these stocks would have turned to Rs 1 crore by now.
Avanti feeds surged the most in a 10-year period, up over 30,700 percent.
Bajaj Finance, which traded around Rs 14 per share in July 2009, is currently trading around Rs 3,530 per share.
