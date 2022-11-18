    English
    market News stocks News

    These are the funds buying into Paytm shares as JPMorgan says the price may double

    By Asmita Pant

    On Thursday, the shares of One97 Communications Ltd fell to the lowest since May after 4.9 percent equity worth Rs 1,789 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 562 per share on the NSE. 

    Brokerage house JP Morgan has given an over weight call on the shares of One 97 Communication,  the parent company of Paytm, with a target price of Rs 1,100. BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 50.2 lakh shares of the fintech company at Rs 555 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 60 lakh shares at Rs 555 apiece.

    On Thursday, the shares of One97 Communications Ltd fell to the lowest since May after 4.9 percent equity worth Rs 1,789 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 562 per share on the NSE.
    As per sources, Norges Bank, Segantii, Millenium, LMR, Ghisallo have bought majority of SoftBank Vision Funds India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd shares in Paytm. Hedge fund and long only funds account for majority of buyers of Softbank shares in Paytm.
    First Published: IST
    Previous Article

    Next Article

