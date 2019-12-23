These 30 stocks are likely to see the best upsides in 2020, according to Credit Suisse
Updated : December 23, 2019 12:06 PM IST
With the 2020 outlook, Credit Suisse has shifted to a more concentrated model portfolio in which it has selected the 30 ideas that it believes hold the best upsides.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more