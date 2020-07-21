Market These 3 stocks quadrupled investor wealth in four months Updated : July 21, 2020 03:41 PM IST Den Networks, Sterlite Technologies, and Hathway Cable and Datacom have created huge wealth for their shareholders. Den Networks reported a stellar set of June quarter earnings, with profits rising 4x despite lower revenues. Hathway has jumped 380 percent since March, which is the highest amongst all its peers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply