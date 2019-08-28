These 3 small-caps saw substantial stake increase by mutual funds
Updated : August 28, 2019 02:03 PM IST
As per the data compiled by Value Research, there are three small-cap stocks wherein the mutual funds have raised their stake more than 5 percent in last one year.
IGSEC Heavy Engineering, Sheela Foam and Indian Energy Exchange are the small-cap stocks where mutual funds invested heavily in last one year.
