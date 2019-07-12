These 3 Nifty sectoral indexes have returned more than 60% over the last 3 years

Nifty's finance, energy and bank indexes have returned more than 60 percent to investors over the last three years while pharmaceuticals, media and auto have corrected sharply dipping between 15-31 percent during the same period, shows a CNBCTV18.com analysis of a pack of 12 Nifty sectoral gauges.

In addition to the above six, the other sectoral indices considered included FMCG, IT, metal, PSU Bank and realty.

Nifty Financial Services index has been the top gainer during the three-year period, giving returns of over 74 percent. Year-to-date, the index has returned more than 15 percent despite liquidity crisis in the wider non-banking financial space. The one-year return on the index comes in at 18.5 percent.

With almost 72.6 percent returns, the Nifty Energy has been the second best sectoral gauge, but the index has returned below 10 percent in 2019 so far due to volatility in crude oil prices in the first half of the year.

Nifty Bank has returned almost 64 percent returns in the last three years largely on the back of good performance by blue-chip private sector banks. The banking gauge has returned over 12 percent this year so far and more than 13 percent in the last one year.

Nifty Pharma, on the other hand, has corrected by over 30 percent in the three-year period and has posted 8.5 percent negative returns year-to-date.

Nifty Media too has dipped more than 22 percent during the three-year period and the downfall has been particularly sharp in 2019 and over the last one year. In 2019 alone, it has shed 19.5 percent. Likewise, it has fallen more than 30 percent in the last one year.

The slowdown in the auto sector has taken a toll on Nifty Auto index with the gauge falling 31 percent in the last one year and over 17 percent in 2019 alone. Unsurprisingly, the three-year return on the index too has been negative, with the gauge down by 16.35 percent.

Other Nifty sectoral indexes such as realty, IT, PSU Bank, FMCG and metal have returned between 10 and 40 percent to investors over a three-year period, but have been a mixed bag in the last one year.

Nifty Realty has surged over 20 percent YTD on the back of Narendra Modi government's push for affordable housing and the recent budgetary proposal to provide for additional relief in interest rates. The three-year return on the index is 33.5 percent.

However, Nifty FMCG — which returned almost 33 percent over the past three years — turned negative in the last one year. In 2019, the index has dropped by over 4 percent dragged by the general consumption slowdown.

Nifty Metal too has been negative for the last one year as the sector faces cyclical headwinds, but the three-year return on the index stands at a healthy 22 percent.

The public sector banking gauge, Nifty PSU Bank, has returned single-digit returns in the last three years.