These 3 Nifty sectoral indexes have returned more than 60% over the last 3 years
Updated : July 12, 2019 02:34 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index has been the top gainer during the three-year period, giving returns of over 74 percent.
Nifty Bank has returned almost 64 percent returns in the last three years.
Nifty sectoral indexes such as realty, IT, PSU Bank, FMCG and metal have returned between 10 and 40 percent to investors over a three-year period.
