These 3 AC stocks could rise 10-55% in 12 months after giving 15-30% returns YTD
Updated : December 11, 2019 01:57 PM IST
For Amber Enterprises, Anand Rathi has set a long-term target price of Rs 1,631 per share, which has a 55 percent upside potential from the CMP.
Blue Star has a long-term target price of Rs 1,147 per share.
Voltas' could potentially rise 10 percent in the long-term to Rs 760 from the existing price of Rs 690 per share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more