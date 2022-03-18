These 2 stocks help Rakesh Jhunjhunwala get richer by Rs 861 crore in just 1 day

As key indices jumped on Thursday, marquee Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth grew around Rs 861 crore with a decent rise in two portfolio stocks -- Titan Company and Star Health Insurance . The net worth of the ace investor rose amid a strong rally in two of his portfolio stocks.

Shares of Titan rose to Rs 2,706 from Rs 2,587.30 on March 17, logging a Rs 118.70 rise per share. Similarly, the share price of Star Health surged from Rs 608.80 to Rs 641, ascending Rs 32.20 per share.

Also Read |

According to Titan's shareholding pattern, from October to December 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha have invested in the company's stock. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan shares, which is around 4.02 percent of the total issued paid-up capital. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. The Jhunjhunwalas together own 4,52,50,970 company shares or 5.09 percent stake in this Tata Group flagship company.

As per the latest exchange communication, the Big Bull holds 10,07,53,935 shares, which is 17.50 percent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Jhunjhunwala holds 4,52,50,970 Titan shares, the net rise in his net worth is around Rs 537 crore.

Also Read | Corrtech International files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Similarly, he holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that surged Rs 32.20 per share on Thursday which means the net rise in his net worth due to the rise in Star Health shares is around Rs 324 crore.

Hence, the total rise in Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to the rise in Titan share price and Star Health share price is around Rs 861 crore.