Two stocks from the Nifty50 index have proven multibaggers despite domestic and global hurdles, and have doubled investor wealth in the last three years.

Nestle and Reliance Industries (RIL) have gained over 100 percent each between June 2017 and June 2020. In comparison, Nifty has risen only 3 percent in the same period. The benchmark index crossed the 12,000-mark and has fallen below the 10,000-mark in the past three years, but the fortunes of Nestle and RIL have only gone up.

Food and beverages conglomerate Nestle led the charge of the biggest gainers with an increase of 142 percent in investor wealth. Its share price rose from about Rs 6,700 in June 2017 to Rs 16,300 currently.

According to experts, Nestle’s rapid growth has been fuelled by the launch of new products and the company's increasing market share. They feel Nestle is a key beneficiary of rising urban consumption.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is the other multibagger over the past three years, rising 135 percent to above Rs 1,600 currently from about Rs 700 in 2017.

The rise in the stock price has been primarily driven by the Indian conglomerate's foray into the telecom space with the launch of Reliance Jio. In the last seven weeks alone Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, has raised over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments from major global private equity funds and Facebook.

RIL was valued at Rs 5 lakh crore in 2017, which has now shot up to Rs 10.18 lakh crore currently.

Other major gainers include HUL, Britannia, and Titan, which have gained over 80 percent each in the last three years.

FMCG major HUL has surged 89 percent since June 2017, from around Rs 980 to Rs 2,074 currently. The HUL stock is up 8 percent in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Biscuit maker Britannia has risen 87 percent in three years. Over the past decade, it has increased investor wealth by 2000 percent.

Titan Company, Tata Group's consumer goods subsidiary, has witnessed a rise of 83 percent in the last three years.