The Indian market is back in the recovery mode with the benchmarks hitting back-to-back highs this week following gains in global peers on the back of positive developments on COVID-19 vaccine and results of the US Presidential elections.

18 stocks from the BSE500 index have more than doubled investor money in 2020 so far, with Alok Industries rising up to 620 percent. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex has gained 5.5 percent in this period.

According to Morgan Stanley, we remain in a bull market that started in March. "Even though one should expect corrections along the way, the equity market may have more legs before it tops out," it said in a recent report.

"COVID-19 infections appear to have peaked, high-frequency growth indicators are coming in strong, government policy action is beating expectations, and Indian companies are picking up activity through the pandemic. Thus, we expect growth to surprise on the upside," it added.

Textile manufacturer Alok Industries rose over 600 percent in 2020, from Rs 3 in December 2019 to Rs 22 currently. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this firm in the beginning of the year would have turned to over Rs 7 lakh now.

Another major multi-bagger was Adani Green. This stock rallied over 550 percent, from Rs 167 to Rs 1,098 currently. The renewable power company also became the first Adani Group firm to cross Rs 1 trillion in market capitalisation (m-cap). The company is the largest solar company in the world with 12+ GW of operating, in-construction, and awarded solar parks.

Laurus Labs was another such gainer, up 284 percent in 2020. The firm's net sales rose 59.7 percent in Q2 to Rs 1,127 crore while the net profit surged 299 percent to Rs 237 crore in the quarter. Management remains confident of not only sustaining performance but also bettering it. The firm is also in the process of building a product pipeline and significantly enhancing manufacturing capacity to cater to future growth.

Reliance Securities believes that ongoing traction in domestic API space and capacity expansion in API space by 20-25 percent will aid Laurus Labs to report sustainable growth in the coming quarters.