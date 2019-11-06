#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

These 14 companies could soon be part of NSE derivative segment; do you own any?

Updated : November 06, 2019 06:26 AM IST

About 10-14 securities could be included if they meet the eligibility criteria for trading in the futures and options market.
These 14 companies could soon be part of NSE derivative segment; do you own any?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit surges 5.6% to Rs 1,124 crore; to acquire Born Group

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit surges 5.6% to Rs 1,124 crore; to acquire Born Group

Oil gains 1% as China pushes US President Donald Trump for more tariff roll-backs

Oil gains 1% as China pushes US President Donald Trump for more tariff roll-backs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV