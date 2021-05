Energy solutions firm Thermax share price rallied over 8 percent on Wednesday after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter (Q4FY21).

The company's consolidated net profit surged 174 percent to Rs 107 crore in Q4 as against Rs 39 crore in Q4FY20. The rise in profit is on the back of higher sales.

The stock rose as much as 8.4 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,526.95 per share.

Its consolidated operating revenue also rose 19 percent to Rs 1,575 crore as against Rs 1,323 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,353.66 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, consolidated net profit came in at Rs 206.58 crore as against Rs 212.45 crore in the previous financial year. Total income was Rs 4,898.99 crore, compared to Rs 5,831.31 crore in 2019-20.

It further noted that order book during the quarter jumped 57 percent to Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 952 crore, aided by broad-based industrial recovery.

Additionally, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each (350 percent), for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the approval of the shareholders.