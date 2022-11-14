Thermax September quarter sales jump over 40% even as higher costs pressure margin

The order book of the company grew 46 percent to Rs 9,485 crore compared to Rs 6,516 crore in the year-ago period.
Buy / Sell Thermax share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more
IST4 Min(s) Read
In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth
IST6 Min(s) Read
Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Thermax Ltd. reported a 41 percent growth in its revenue during the September quarter compared to last year led by strength in its core sectors like metal & steel, chemicals, refinery & petchem.
However, the company's EBITDA margin stood at 6.8 percent compared to 7.5% in the year-ago quarter on the back of a 39 percent rise in raw material costs. Other expenses also rose 31 percent from last year. The 6.8 percent figure was also 20 basis points higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 6.6%.
Higher costs also impacted the profitability of the company's energy and chemical segments.
The order book of the company grew 46 percent to Rs 9,485 crore compared to Rs 6,516 crore in the year-ago period.
Thermax received orders worth Rs 2,015 crore during the quarter, reporting a growth of 9%.
Shares of Thermax Ltd are currently trading 2 percent lower at Rs 2,319.