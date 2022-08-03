Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of the company said that the margin will improve to double digits in Q2FY23.

Thermax, an Indian multinational engineering conglomerate involved in clean air, energy and water, posted a mixed show in its earnings for the June-ended quarter. The revenue is up nearly 60 percent year on year on a low base but surging input costs and high freight charges have hit the company's profit and margin performance this quarter.

Maquire has a target price of Rs 2,300 on the stock saying that order backlog provides visibility, but margin improvement is the key. The stock is down close to five percent in trade today (Wednesday) on the National Stock Exchange.

“We expect double-digit profitability. Last year, we saw the cycle worsening, by 18 percent, and then the margins continued to go down. In fact, in quarter-four in chemicals we saw zero percent margin. So, from that Q1 was a better improvement; Q2 should be a significant improvement,” he said.

The company recently announced an investment of Rs 9.9 crore for a 16.7 percent stake in Covacsis Technologies, which provides products and solutions to manufacturing industries in the space of Industrial internet of things (IoT), Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and digital manufacturing

On June 22, Thermax acquired 2 companies - Jalansar Wind Energy Private Limited and Kanakal Wind Energy Private Limited, both in the renewable energy sector.

