Thermax partners with Fortescue Future Industries to foray into green hydrogen market

Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Ltd. on Friday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australia-based green energy and technology company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to explore green hydrogen projects in India.

The two companies will explore opportunities to develop fully integrated green hydrogen projects for commercial and industrial customers in India.

As per the MoU, Thermax and FFI will also look at potential collaborations in the development of new manufacturing facilities to support green energy projects in India.

The companies will also look for opportunities for the export of electrolysers and subsystems.

Thermax mentioned that the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI scheme), under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, could be leveraged for setting up any new manufacturing capacity.

The government recently approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission to increase domestic production of green hydrogen to 5 MMT per annum by 2030 and reduce fossil fuel imports by over Rs 1 lakh crore, which is a significant boost.

FFI’s parent Fortescue Metals Group has vast experience in managing large-scale projects in the iron ore business which provides the green energy arm with a strong platform to expand into manufacturing projects in green hydrogen.

FFI is in the process of constructing a world-class Green Energy Manufacturing Centre in Gladstone, Queensland.

Thermax, a leading conglomerate in the energy and environment space, provides integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control, and chemicals with a focus on ensuring clean air, clean energy, and clean water.

Shares of Thermax ended 0.31 percent higher at Rs 2,188 on Friday.