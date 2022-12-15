English
Terms and Conditions

Relief for Thermax after customs appellate tribunal sets aside Rs 1,381 crore excise demand order

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 1:23:40 PM IST (Published)

Thermax had appealed against the demands made for excise duty under Section 4 of Central Excise Act, 1944, on bought-out items supplied to customers along with goods manufactured, such as boilers, by the company.

Buy / Sell Thermax share

TRADE

The Mumbai bench of the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has set aside a Rs 1,381.55 crore demand notice from the excise department issued during the earlier years against leading energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Ltd. and its group companies.


Shares of the company rose by over 2 percent to touch a high of Rs 2,082 on THE BSE in morning deals.

The company said that the Mumbai bench of CESTAT allowed the appeal of the company by setting aside the demands made for excise duty under Section 4 of the Central Excise Act, 1944, on bought-out items supplied to customers along with goods manufactured, such as boilers, by the company.

These demands were of excise duty payable on the inclusion of the cost of bought-out items in the assessable value of certain products manufactured, though such duty-paid bought items were directly dispatched by the manufacturers thereof to the ultimate customer, without being received in the factories.

The company had filed an appeal against the same before CESTAT, Mumbai. The tax appellate tribunal allowed the appeal and passed an order in favour of the company which was received on December 13, 2022.

The said order is appealable before the appellate authority. There is no financial impact on the company due to the said order.

Thermax reported a 41 percent growth in its revenue at Rs 2,075.26  crore during the September quarter compared to the same period last year led by strength in its core sectors like metal and steel, chemicals, refinery, and petchem.

Shares of Thermax are trading 0.27 percent higher at Rs 2,039.80.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
