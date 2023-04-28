Thermax bags Rs 271 crore order for mechanical balance of plant works

1 Min(s) Read
Shares of Thermax Ltd ended at Rs 2,278.00, by Rs 29.65, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.
Energy and environment solution provider Thermax on Friday said the company has bagged an order of Rs 271.50 crore from India's biggest oil refinery in the private sector.
The company in an exchange filing said the order is for the mechanical balance of plant (MBoP) works for the captive power plant at their new oil-to-chemical (O2C) facility in the western part of India.
The proposed captive power plant is expected to meet the incremental power demand of upcoming projects at the customer’s premise as part of O2C expansion and the establishment of a mega factory, it said.