The Week Ahead: RBI policy meet, Omicron likely to impact market

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's scheduled policy review on Dalal Street this week. News flow on the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, will also be in the spotlight.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 have clocked a weekly gain after two straight weekly losses. Gains in IT and financial shares helped the indices close the week around one percent higher each. The Bank Nifty index rose 0.5 percent.

For the week ended December 3, the Sensex shed 589.3 points and the Nifty50 lost 170.3 points, to settle at 57,696.5 and 17,196.7 respectively. Broader markets also strengthened, with the midcap and smallcap gauges rising 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Dalal Street week ahead

Analysts will closely track the RBI's commentary on inflation and economy, to assess the pace of the recovery given the news of the Omicron variant of COVID.

"The RBI Governor's comments will provide insight on our economy, inflation issues, and any future measures our central bank may make. Inflation data for China and the US may add to market volatility. Additionally, as more clarity on the new COVID-19 version becomes available, investors can expect whipsaw movements in the markets," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, expects the central bank to maintain its 'accommodative' policy stance keeping key rates at existing levels, and continue to absorb excess liquidity from the market through variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) auctions.

"The much-awaited decision of the MPC will be on whether they would wait for another session and evaluate the impact of Omicron to decide on a reverse repo rate hike," he added.

Technical outlook

"The index is trading around support at its 20-day exponential moving average on the weekly chart... While this bounce can continue for a few weeks, the correction witnessed has done notable damage to the ongoing momentum," said Shah.

She expects immediate support for the Nifty at 16,850 and resistance at 17,600, and advises traders to maintain a cautious to mildly bullish outlook.\

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting December 6:

DOMESTIC CUES

RBI Policy

The RBI is due to release its statement on Wednesday after the conclusion of its scheduled policy review.

Macroeconomic data

Official data on industrial production is due after market hours on Friday.

FII flow

Foreign fund flow will be in focus once again. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 17,418.1 crore ($1.7 billion).

Corporate action

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Coal India 06-Dec-21 Interim dividend Rs 9 07-Dec-21 Panchsheel Organics 06-Dec-21 Bonus issue 1:1 07-Dec-21 Chartered Logistics 07-Dec-21 EGM - Grandeur Products Ltd 08-Dec-21 Amalgamation 09-Dec-21 BNK Capital Markets 09-Dec-21 Dividend Rs 2.5 - Dugar Housing Developments 09-Dec-21 EGM - Oriental Aromatics 09-Dec-21 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 10-Dec-21 Ridhi Synthetics 09-Dec-21 Right issue 10-Dec-21 Shivam Autotech 09-Dec-21 Right issue 10-Dec-21 TT 09-Dec-21 Interim dividend Rs 1 10-Dec-21 Weizmann 09-Dec-21 Buyback 10-Dec-21 Seacoast Shipping Services 10-Dec-21 EGM -

GLOBAL CUES

Europe

Bank of England Deputy Governor Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent is due to speak on Monday, December 6.

Asia

Data on trade in China is due on Tuesday, and on inflation on Thursday.

Japan's quarterly GDP numbers are due on Wednesday.

United States

US inflation data is due on Friday.